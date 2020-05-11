Easy ways to style flat caps this season

Given its simplicity and versatility, it’s no wonder that the flat cap is still around today. And thanks to shows like Peaky Blinders, there is a renewed interest in this fashion accessory.

An Act of Parliament in the UK in 1571 made it mandatory for men to wear a woolen cap on Sundays and public holidays. However, today, the flat cap is all about aesthetics and what works with your style.

What Is A Flat Cap?

The design of the flat cap is one of genius. The brim is short but still shields your eyes. Unlike structured hats, the whole thing is foldable, meaning you can easily stow it away in your pocket.

Perhaps the most appealing aspect of the flat cap is that it is simple. And not a baseball cap. Not that there’s anything wrong with baseball caps. However, you’d never see a flat cap sporting a brash logo.

How To Style It

Like the American equivalent, the baseball cap, the flat cap looks great on everyone. However, unlike the baseball cap, the flat cap is at home with tailoring as well as casual looks. It is also one of the few hats that is able to flatters most face shapes.

Choose one in a neutral colour like dark grey or navy. This will offer you the most versatility. Wear one as part of a monochrome look with black trousers, a grey t-shirt and navy bomber jacket.

Why not style your flat cap with a black blazer? This combo is perfect for having in your off-duty style repertoire. Or you can marry your flat cap with a white button-down shirt. For a more sophisticated look, finish with a pair of brown tassel loafers.