Fresh ways to style your denim jacket this season

Fresh ways to style your denim jacket this season. You’ve waited all winter long and now it finally feels warm enough to start dressing for spring and summer. But changing temperatures can make getting dress tricky.

You could layer your piece, but what do you wear over what? Whatever you choose to wear, one thing is certain. You need to get yourself a denim jacket. It is the ideal piece to get you through the spring. Read on for some fresh ways to style your denim jacket this spring.

Little White Dress

Signal the transition of warmer weather with a little white dress. If you simply can’t wait for the warmer weather to get here, layer a denim jacket on top of your dress. This will ensure you stay warm on chilly nights. Adding a statement necklace will help pull focus up to your face. When it comes to footwear, think leather pumps or ankle boots.

Date Night

Your jacket is the ideal item to have for staying warm on date night. Dress down the sexy vibe of a leather skirt by layering a denim jacket over it. When the temperature dips, black tights are a great option.

City Style

A denim jacket is the perfect layering piece. On warm days, make a pleated skirt look surprisingly chic with a black turtleneck sweater and jacket in a matching shade. You can finish the look off with black ballerina flats or open sandals.

Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits are a massive trend right now so why not pair yours with a denim jacket. Pair a cool military green jumpsuit with a basic jean jacket.

To dress up this look, think of your accessories. Choose an expensive looking chain bag and statement high heels. But you can also wear it casually with your favourite trainers.

Boyfriend Jacket

Great news! Along with other classic styles, the boyfriend denim jacket is back in style this year. However, to avoid getting lost in yours, pair with slim-fitting separates. Think of a graphic tee and black jeans. This is a great look for spring and summer weekends. Wear it shopping or – because of the Corona Virus – when you’re just chilling at the house.