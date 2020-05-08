5 eco-friendly fashion trends to look out for in 2020

The fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world. In fact, it is the second-largest polluting industry in the world. This comes after the oil industry which emits more carbon than international flights and maritime shipping combined.

Thankfully, sustainability is a driving concern for the fashion industry. This at a time when people are becoming aware of the negative impact of their purchasing choices.

Fashion designers and brands, on the other hand, are also putting the planet first when creating their clothes and launching new trends. We have conducted a list of 5 sustainable fashion trends that you will see more in 2020 and will probably add to your sustainable wardrobe.

Upcycling

Did you know Upcycling is one of the most sustainable ways of producing clothing. This is turning old clothes, unwanted products, or fabric scraps into fashion.

It also allows young designers to reduce the cost of their collections. Upcycling can also be called ‘creative reuse’ since it gives an unwanted piece of clothes a new life, style and colours.

Zero Waste Daniel is one of the brands that adopt upcycling to create a distinctive clothing line. It is founded by a young designer Daniel Silverstein who makes sure that every single piece is made from 100% scrap material.

Econyl

Econyl is a sustainable material that can be recycled indefinitely, meaning that it is possible to create and buy new products without having to use new resources. It is made of nylon waste from landfills and oceans such as fishing nets.

This recycled nylon is generally used in the production of swimwear for its ability to stretch and resistance to tear, to sunlight, and to water. Econyl is the eco-friendly material of choice for many luxury brands such as Stella McCartney and Prada.

Vegan Leather

Did you know that leather has always been part of fashion trends. However, the time has come to look for a more sustainable alternative due to its significant environmental impact. A plant-based leather such as Pinatex is, therefore, the suggested alternative.

When processed, Pinatex extracts cellulose fibres from the pineapple leaves that are then processed to become a flexible finished textile. It has the same characteristics of animal leather while being completely safe for the environment. Been London is one of the brands that use pineapple fibre in their handbags collection.

Faux Fur

With the rise of cruelty-free and vegan fashion, fur has vanished from the fashion world. It has also been removed from the runways of many brands such as Gucci and Burberry. Animal fur has been. It has been replaced by a sustainable material that is made with vegetal ingredients.

Koba is one of the first bio-based faux furs made from 37% plant-based ingredients which helps to reduce the greenhouse gas emission by 63% and energy by 30% without, of course, doing any harm to animals in the process. Stella McCartney plans to develop Koba faux fur as part of her 2020 collections.

Rental Clothes

Although this practice is not new, it is significantly increasing in 2020. Fashion is a way to communicate and express yourself which can be hard without a constant change of outfit.

Instead of spending an incredible amount of money on clothes that would be worn only once or twice, it is preferable to rent it especially when it comes to evening dresses.

This is not limited to evening wear, but also job interview clothes as well as children’s clothes and maternity wear. Renting clothes is good for the planet and for your wallet.

Fashion trends are constantly changing. However, we believe that 2020 could be the year where sustainable fashion becomes the new standard.

Especially that customers are looking for more sustainable clothing options for their wardrobe. And, celebrities, like Emma Watson, are also advocating for ethical and sustainable changes in the fashion world.

