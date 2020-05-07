Paris Hilton releases fashion collection to help charities

Paris Hilton releases fashion collection to help charities

American actress Paris Hilton has designed a fashion collection to raise money for charities affected by COVID-19. The 39-year-old artist has released her Sliving line which is a phrase coined from the the words slaying and living. Her collection includes a selection of T-shirts that come in white black and pink.

Also included in her line up are selection of sweatshirts and hoodies. Proceeds from the sale of her merchandise will go towards helping various charities involved in helping to battle the global health pandemic

Taking to social media, Paris told her 12 million Instagram followers by way of video of her news. Paris wrote: “Surprise! So many of you have been requesting for this! I am so excited to release my #sliving merch collection just for you guys! I hope you guys will love it as much as I do.”

In her posted video, Paris revealed items from her clothing collection which include one of her trademark catchphrases; “sliving”, “loves it”, and “that’s hot”.

She told her fans that she was really excited because it was the first time, she has ever released merchandise with proceeds going to charity. She explained how her collection is fun fashion for an amazing cause.

Paris proceeded to show off her pink “quarantine hoodie”, which includes a poster dating back to her 2000s reality TV series ‘The Simple Life.’ This includes imagery of herself and fellow co-star Nicole Richie wearing face masks while holding hand a sanitiser.

Featured under the title of the show is the text “Covid-19” along with “This quarantine is not hot, bitch.”

Money raised from the sale of Paris’s merchandise will go towards helping front line staff. This includes feeding frontline workers by funding local restaurants.

Hilton has also produced black face masks featuring her catchphrases. For every mask purchased one will be donated to healthcare workers via a partnership with GetUsPPE.org.

