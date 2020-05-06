Where to shop on-line for eco-friendly denim

When it comes to reliable everyday fashion wear, jeans have to top the list. Their versatility and comfort make them a reliable fashion staple for everyone’s wardrobe. With so many variations in design and colour, jeans are that piece of clothing you can trust.

However, getting those jeans that fit perfect and match your own style is one thing, then consider the environment. Knowing where to shop for eco-friendly denim is tricky given the vast amount of on-line shopping retailers on the net claiming to sell sustainable fashion clothing.

Why sustainable fashion is important

According to the non-governmental environmental organisation, Greenpeace, denim is just one of the many fashion industry’s largest contributors to pollution.

They claim that it takes a mega 7,000 litres of water to produce a single pair of jeans. With over 2 billion pairs of jeans manufactured every year, that is a lot of water. OK, they may be a little bit more expensive than the normal pair of “fast fashion” jeans but consider why?

With sustainable fashion now playing a major factor in how we determine our choice of fashion, we have selected some of the best on-line fashion stores who sell quality eco-friendly denim.

This French fashion label has been around for a few years now. Their sustainable collection uses GOTS and OEKO-TEX certified fabric in the production of their denims.

This only half the amount of water normally used in producing a pair of jeans as well as less chemicals. Their denim fashion range includes a good choice of eco-friendly jeans.

As part of H&M, Monki are a sound choice when it comes to producing affordable eco-denim. They use 100% sustainably sourced cotton in the manufacture of their denim products.

Monki have also set themselves a target of producing all recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by 2030. They offer a wide range of different style of jeans in different sizes.

This UK brand from London produce denim using recycled vintage denim. This saves old denim from reaching landfill making them a great choice for a quality pair of recycled denims.

Anyone who shops for eco-friendly products on line will definitely have heard of these guys. They use 100% deadstock, recycled or sustainably sourced fabrics to create its collections. The denim collections include a large variation from anything from jeans, dresses to jumpsuits.

For the past 10 years, American fashion company Everlane have been committed to sustainable practises. They believe their clothing has the ability to stand the test of time.

Everlane produce their denim in Saitex, which is recognised as one of the world’s cleanest denim factories. Everlane uses clean energy sources and recycled water as part of their manufacturing process. The good thing is their also offer a cool and extensive fashion collection of denim products.

These are probably the most recognised denim brand in the world. In recent years Levi’s have caught up with the modern day demand for more eco-friendly denim.

They work alongside the Better Cotton Initiative which encourages sustainable farming practises. This helps to reduce their environmental impact. Their products and manufacturing use less water as well as less pesticides, insecticides, and synthetic fertilisers.

Levi’s “WellThread” collection is a sustainable fashion collection with items using cottonised hemp yarns that is estimated to use 30% less water in production.

Swedish fashion chain Lindex offer their Re:Design collection as a sustainable fashion solution. They use old pieces in which helps reduce on waste.

Their use of organic and responsibly grown cotton from the Better Cotton initiative, includes recycled cotton and recycled polyester for their Better Denim range. This switches out the old method of dying and replaces it with a cleaner process requiring less chemicals.

