How to choose the right mascara brush for you

How to choose the right mascara brush for you. If you want thick, fuller looking lashes, you need to use the right mascara brush. From thick and fluffy, to curled and dramatic, there is an array of brush types out there to choose from.

So, how do you know which to choose. Read on for the most common types of brushes available and what they do best.

Volume

A rounded and oversized brush will pump up lacklustre lashes. This will give the appearance of them being fuller. In order to coat e very single one of your lashes, look for a brush that is slightly thicker in the middle.

Fanned Out

Fanned-out lashes give you a feminine and flirty look. And this look can only be achieved with a cone-shaped brush. Because of the shape of the brush, you can pump the volume at the outer edges. This will give you a fanned-out look, while also providing lift and separation.

Curled

If you have straight lashes, using an eyelash curler alone may not be enough. Using a mascara with a curved wand will hook onto your lashes and curl them upwards.

Curled & Long

Want curl and dramatic length? You can have it with an hourglass-shaped brush. This design is made to lift, curve and amplify your short lashes. Maybelline’s The Falsies Lash Lift Washable Mascara Eye Makeup has a fiber-infused formula and an hourglass brush. These two combined will make your lashes look super long and luscious.

Sky High

A straight brush – you usually find them on any ‘lengthening’ mascara – will comb your lashes up to new heights. Some products are made to boost length by up to 50 percent.

Natural

Don’t want to leave you house completely bare but want a little something? Get yourself a mascara with a micro wand. These brushes are great for achieving a subtle look. Think of your lashes but better.

You can also use this brush on your bottom lashes. It will separate and lengthen your lower lashes without getting mascara everywhere.

Dramatic

Choose a mascara with a S-shaped brush. It’s similar to the hourglass shape and will curl and lengthen your lashes. But with extra oomph. The S-shaped brush will sculpt your lashes without any clumps or flakes. So, it’ll look like you are wearing falsie without having to.