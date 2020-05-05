Sixty Three Boutique of Nenagh fashion review

About

For fashion lovers who love fashion designs that are different to the ordinary, here’s a boutique for you. Sixty Three Boutique of Nenagh in Co Tipperary stock beautiful ladies fashion for all seasons. Situated at 63 Kenyon Street in the beautiful town of Nenagh include the latest in women’s dress and fashion accessories with a twist.

From international designers to home ground Irish fashion designs, Sixty Three Boutique cater for the latest fashion styles and attire for women of all ages.

With trained staff in-store to advise on styles that best suit your own look, Sixty Three Boutique will make sure you leave their store satisfied your purchases are right for you.

Brands and Labels

Sixty Three Boutique can compete with the best with a wide selection of recognised labels. These include, Guess, Superdry, Street One, This is the day. Other design labels include Irish footwear designer, Amy Huberman and UK designer Kate Appleby.

Fashion Ranges

Sixty Three Boutique caters with a wide choice of various fashion styles for ladies looking both to standing out and fitting in. Their collection includes ladies dresses, shirts, tops, women’s coats, jackets and ladies jeans and trousers.

They also offer a unique range of ladies fashion accessories and women’s footwear.

Do they have an on-line presence?

Yes, Sixty Three Boutique have an easy to use on-line website where you can purchase fashion goods directly on-line. Regular customers can available of their Sixty3b VIP loyalty membership. You can also follow them on their social media accounts, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact

As an Irish fashion retailer, they provide jobs in the local community as well as contributing to the local economy. In these uncertain times it is always important to support local Irish businesses.

So, the next time you are looking to top up on that all-important piece of fashion or accessory, consider Sixty Three Boutique. They are Irish and unique fashion worth checking out for all stylish ladies.

