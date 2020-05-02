Everything you need to know about the souvenir jacket

Everything you need to know about the souvenir jacket. Known as Sukajan, the souvenir jacket dates back to post WWII, when American soldiers stationed in Japan would commission ornate, handmade jackets as souvenirs.

This attention-grabbing jacket has seen a recent resurgence thanks to designers like Gucci and Louis Vuitton. It’s similar to an American baseball jacket with a silky finish and embroidered eastern and western motifs. Think cherry blossoms, tigers and eagles.

Where To Buy One

There are a few designers that have put their spin on this trend. Louis Vuitton as well as Gucci have some of the best designs around. That is if you are willing to pay big money.

If not, the high street has plenty of options for those of you who want to dip your toe. Or you may be able to find one on vintage websites.

If you are thinking about hitting up second-hand shops, you may have a hard time. Since these jackets are bespoke commissions, they are unique. And much rarer than Levi’s truckers. So, finding an original is not really on the cards. However, since they have been mimicked all over the world, you’ll find it easier to pay homage with a copy.

How To Wear One

Souvenir jackets are ornate, colourful and garish. So it’s best to keep the rest of your look simple. Let your jacket do the talking. However, if you’re spending big bucks on a jacket, it needs to go with the rest of your wardrobe.

If you choose a brightly coloured one, try a crisp white tee with some black jeans. This will let the jacket shine and curb any risk of clashing.

For darker shades, you can get a bit more experimental. A plain button-down shirt or sweatshirt paired with some casual trousers will work. Finish the look off with Chelsea boots for a modern, on-trend look.