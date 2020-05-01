Why you need to own a fan makeup brush

Why you need to own a fan makeup brush. Out of all the makeup brushes out there, the fan brush is the one most people overlook. While most of us use it for highlighting, it’s much more versatile than that. Not sure how to use yours? Read on for our tips.

Brush Away Any Fallout

You’ve spent the time blending your smoky eye to perfection, only to end up with eyeshadow all over your under-eye area. Don’t panic. And, more importantly, don’t smudge it with your fingers. Instead, use a fluffy fan brush to wipe away any fallout without the mess.

Apply Face Masks

Looking for the ideal brush to use to apply your face mask? Look no further than your fan brush. Choose a small or medium one to apply your favourite one with utmost precision. And, as a bonus, you won’t waste as much product as you would if you use your fingers.

Contour

Due the unique shape of your fan brush, it’s perfect for contouring. Use to it chisel out your cheekbones, jawline, nose and forehead.

Highlight

This brush is also the perfect shape for highlighting your face. For glowing and healthy-looking skin, use it to lightly apply powdered highlighter along your cheekbones. Don’t forget the bridge of your nose.

Dust On Blush

Let’s face it. We can all get a little heavy handed with our blush. To avoid overly bright pink cheeks, use a fan brush to dust some blush onto your cheeks. The soft bristles will distribute the powder for a subtle hint of colour. No more clown face.

Apply Tinted Moisturiser

This is the perfect tip if you have dry skin. Using your finger to apply your tinted moisturiser can zap the moisture right out of your skin. Instead, use your fan brush to evenly distribute the product without using too much.

Remove Shine From T-Zone

Does your skin start to look greasy throughout the day? Touch up your makeup using a fan brush and lightly dust translucent powder onto your T-zone. And there you have it. Shine free skin.