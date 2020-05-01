The top 5 accessories you need to own in 2020

The top 5 accessories you need to own in 2020. Trends come and go but there are some pieces that stay stylish forever. And, even though we are well into 2020, it’s never too late to keep up to date with the latest must-haves. When the temperatures drops and rises, these accessories will stand the test of time and keep you looking chic all year long.

Chunky Boot

With a low heel and rubber platform, the chunky boot is both comfortable and sleek. They are perfect for a night on the town or walk in the park, instantly adding some edge to your wardrobe.

For a badass look in 2020, opt for a knee-high boot with a mini skirt. This will help you put a 90s spin on this ensemble and turn heads.

Square Toe Strappy Heels

Trends will come and go. However, one that will always be around is a pair of heels. This year is all about square toe shoes and with good reason. This design will elongate your leg and create a unique silhouette. To add some life to your outfit, choose a shoe in a bright shade. Or you can keep it classic with browns or black.

Multi-Coloured Bags

Liven up any look with a brightly coloured bag. And if you are unsure of what colour to choose, go for multiple shades. This accessory allows you to touch base with your creativity – think blues and greens, red and purples.

This is one accessory that will make you feel like you are always walking around with modern art.

Bucket Hats

The bucket hat comes and goes throughout the seasons, but its effortless style has stayed the same. Don’t be afraid of mixing up your shades to see what works for you.

You can even switch things up by opting for a leopard print design or snakeskin. The bucket hat is versatile and will help you to look and feel cool.

Hoop Earrings

Making another comeback, hoop earrings are big this year. They are an excellent way of spicing up any outfit or adding a final touch to your look.

You can go with a simple design or choose something over the top. Hoops work best with your hair behind your ears or in a ponytail or bun. This way, you get to show off this stunning piece of jewellery.