ISAWITFIRST unveil Captain Tom Moore t-shirt range

On-line fashion retailer, ISAWITFIRST.com have created their own t-shirts to commemorate the birthday of Captain Tom Moore

The Manchester based fashion house has unveiled 3 t-shirts to mark the birthday of Captain Tom Moore where all profits from the sale of the shirts will be donated to the NHS in the UK.

Captain Tom who celebrates his 100th birthday today (30th April) is a respected second world war hero who set out to raise £1,000 by walking around his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday.

His efforts have since gone viral and managed to raise a whopping £30 million pounds for National Health Service charities.

As a huge mark of respect for Tom Moore, his birthday will be celebrated today with an Honorary Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast of a Spitfire and a Hurricane.

This courageous war veteran has already received millions of well-wishes from people and celebrities around the world.

This has also included a special message from British Prime Minster Boris Johnson. To add to this, Tom has also received over 150,000 birthday cards from well-wishers from around the globe.

ISAWITFIRST.com have decided to mark this momentous occasion by releasing three different design t-shirts. One of the design includes an image of Tom Moore strolling with his walking aid. The white shirt also include the text “ We walk with Tom” placed over a rainbow image. Another includes a rainbow hear with the same word scrawled across the shirt.

This are just some of the their fundraising initiatives to help raise funds for the Royal Children’s Hospital Manchester and Nightingale in London.

People can also make a direct donation on their platform where they have generously agreed to match any donation made.

Their Tom Moore t-shirts are available to buy from today at ISAWITFIRST.com. All t-shirts are reasonably priced at £9.99 with profits going to help NHS charities.

