5 ways you can style your leather jacket

5 ways you can style your leather jacket. There are few essential items that are iconic as the leather jacket. From classic moto designs to shearling styles, no look cannot benefit from some leather outerwear. Whether worn with jeans or a dress, you can dress this versatile fashion piece up or down. And still look good doing it.

Black Leather Jacket

A black leather jacket is the perfect way to finish off any look. No matter if it’s a bomber jacket or a blazer, it’s perfect for any season.

To keep your warm in the colder months, wear your leather jacket with a hoodie underneath. If it’s a little warmer, keep things casual with a pair of jeans or a floral dress. When it comes to styling a black leather jacket, the options are endless.

Motorcycle Jacket

A motorcycle jacket is a classic for a reason. Oversized, cropped or vintage, it’s versatile and adds some grunge to your look. Pair it with some jeans and white t-shirt for an easy casual look.

Or unleash your inner rock chick with some check trousers and chunky boots. You can choose any colour you like. However, black is classic and goes with everything.

Brown Leather Jacket

A brown leather jacket creates a statement without deviating too much from traditional outerwear. This iconic piece comes in all shapes and sizes so it’s easy to find one you like.

For a look that stands out, pair the brown shade with brighter colours, like blues or greens. For a more monochromatic vibe, combine camel and neutral tones.

Red Leather Jacket

You don’t have to wear a traditional leather jacket. Take some inspiration from Thriller and rock a red leather one. When it comes to this garment, the options are endless. Pair with whites, blacks, blues or even more red.

Blue Leather Jacket

The ideal choice for a casual look or a night out, you should own a blue leather jacket. From navy blues to emerald shades, there are numerous places you can rock this leather jacket. Pair it with stripes, jeans, or an all-black ensemble.

