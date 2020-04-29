Emma Bunton releases new eco-friendly nappy collection

Ex-Spice girl, Emma Bunton has collaborated with her partner Jade Jones to launch their new recycled nappy collection. The 44-year old mother of two has produced a new eco-friendly range under her baby brand, Kit & Kin

The reusable cloth nappies are constructed from old fishing nets. Each nappy are made using 100% ECONYL regenerated nylon and the lining uses tencel and hemp.

In a media statement released by Emma, she confirmed that she is really excited about the launch. She believes her nappies are both good for a baby as well as being eco-friendly. Talking about her collection of nappies Emma said” It’s been a long process developing and perfecting the product, so we’re very proud to have created the most eco-friendly reusable on the market.”

“Not only are we the first to create a cloth nappy from reclaimed fishing nets, we’re also unique in offering both reusable and disposable nappy options – we understand that lots of parents use a combination of the two, and now they can buy them both from the same trusted brand.”

“With Boots’ focus on sustainability combined with their reputation as the UK’s leading health and beauty retailer, they were the perfect partner for us and I can’t wait to introduce this amazing product to households up and down the country.”

Emma shot to fame back in 1994 as part of The Spice Girls. She appeared alongside other band members, Victoria Beckham, Melanie C, Geri Halliwell and Melanie B with the group going on to be the biggest selling girl band in history.

Emma’s new reusable cloth nappies are on sale and priced at £19.99. Her biodegradable liners cost £4.50 with her reusable nappy boosters priced at £9.99 and a handy nappy wallet costing £14.99.

Each of the collection are hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested. They are available at both most Boots outlets and on line at www.kitandkin.com.

