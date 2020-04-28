Billie Eilish launches her own designer face mask

Multi-talented American singer songwriter, Billie Eilish has launched her own face mask. The 18-year old singer has teamed up with Bravado, who are the merchandising and brand management arm for Universal Music. Their aim is to raise money for the music industry.

She is set to join the likes of other musicians including Justin Bieber, The Rolling Stones and Ariana Grande to produce non-medical, washable clothing face masks.

The masks from the various musicians include a range of different artwork and images place on the front of each piece.

Billie Eilish’s facemask depicts a green blohsh on the front with The Rolling Stones opting for their trademark red mouth and tongue titled “The Lick” face mask

This move by Bravado will see 100% of net proceeds from the sale of each mask will benefit various of their charity partners in the music community.

These include MusiCares in America and Help Musicians in the United Kingdom. CEO of Bravado, Mat Vlasic, said in a media statement that he was humbled and thankful to have worked with the artists and their partners to be able to deliver a program that will benefit others during Covid-19.

“This initiative will continue to grow and evolve thanks to the hard work from everyone here at Bravado and UMG along with our artists across the globe.”

This three part global initiative by Bravado titled: We’ve Got You Covered’ will support Universal Music Group employees, the music community and key community service providers, as part of Universal Music Group’s response to help support those affected by the pandemic and an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

As part of their drive, Bravado and Universal Music will also be issuing free face masks to fifty thousand people including employees, aid workers and homeless shelters across America. You can support their initiative by purchasing your own non-medical face mask here at: wegotyoucoverednow.com

