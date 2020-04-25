Essential tie knots that every man should master

Essential tie knots that every man should master. While some may wonder what the point of wearing a tie is, there is no denying that it is something that iconic. It is that one accessory that has stood the test of time and can easily elevate any outfit.

To help you get the most out of this simple piece of fabric, here are essential tie knots every man should master.

Full Windsor

For any formal occasion, the full Windsor knot is a neat and safe option. To begin, cross the wide part of your tie over the narrow. Slip the wide end up between the tie and collar and let it drop over.

Next, bring the wide end down to the left and around the back of the narrow end to the right. Bring the wide end back up through the loop down to the right.

Then, wrap the wide end across the front and feed it back up through the neck loop from underneath. To finish your tie knot, feed the wide end through the loop you just made and you’re done.

Four-In-Hand

This is a fail-safe knot that can be worn anywhere. First, cross the wide end of your tie over the narrow end. Then, go back behind and repeat. Repeat again for a wider knot.

Simple

As the name suggests, this is the simplest knot known the man. It’s also perfect for when you’re in a hurry. Start by turning the tie ‘back to front’ so the underside is facing outwards.

Cross the wide end under the narrow one. Then, take the wide end over the narrow section and up through the loop. Pull the wide end down through the loop. To finish, tighten the knot and you’re done.

Grantchester

Wide at the top, the Grantchester knot is the more formal alternative to the Windsor. It works well for weddings, business meetings or anywhere you don’t want to adjust your tie.

To start, place your tie around your neck with the narrow end sticking outward. Keep it short. Pass the wider section under the narrow one, around the front of the knot. Then go under and over again.

Next, pass the wider end up through the loop and down to the left end of the knot. Then pass it behind the knot, around the front and over. Feed the wide end through the loop. To finish, pass it down through the center of the loop.

Fish Bone

This is an elaborate knot that looks like it was folded by someone with years of silverware experience. It’s also the perfect knot for when you want to make an impression.

First, pass the narrow end of the tie over the wide end and pass up, under and through the loop. Next, pass it down to the right and back under the knot.

Pull the narrow end to the left and feed it through the loop again. Then, pass it over to the left side and down through the loop. Now pass it to the right side and through the loop again.

Then around the front, to the left of the knot. To finish, pass it through the loop one last time and tuck it in. then, adjust.