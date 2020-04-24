Tips on how to make your thin lips look fuller

Tips on how to make your thin lips look fuller. Like foundation or mascara, lipstick is one beauty product that most of us have our own way of applying. You can do it straight from the bullet or use a lip brush or your fingers.

But getting that professional looking finish can be hard. And if you are insecure about having thin lips – you shouldn’t be – getting that perfect pout can be harder. Luckily, we rounded up some tips to help you out.

Grab Your Concealer

Start by putting some concealer on the outer edges of your lips. this will help to cancel out any discolouration or redness and give you a blank canvas.

One Instagram trick to stay away from? Putting concealer all over your lips. This can cause your lipstick to separate or can dilute the colour. A square lipstick brush dipped in some concealer is great for cleaning up any mistakes.

You Should Use A Lip Liner

If you want super defined lips, a lip liner is the way to go. But you don’t want to outline your lips to the point where it looks obvious. Apply it ever so slightly above the outer edge of your lip.

To make this look more natural, blend your lip liner on the outer edges. You can use a finger, cotton bud or a brush. Just run it along the outer edge to blur the line. You want your lips to look like they’re yours and not fake. For a natural finish, use your lip liner, blur it out and apply some lip balm on top.

But It’s Okay If You Don’t Have One

Many people don’t like using lip liner as they think it can look too 90s. However, unless you want super defined lips, you can go without one.

All you need is a lip brush. This will help to make the colour more precise. Start at the heart of your lips – the Cupid’s bow – and continue downwards. Then, stop and apply from the outer corner of your top lip and work upwards.

If you don’t have a lip brush, don’t despair. Dot your lipstick in the centre of the lips and use a cotton bud to blend it outwards. Then blot your lips together.

Make Your Lipstick Last Longer

There’s nothing worse than when your lipstick separates and fades throughout the day. So, if you want it to last longer, apply it like you usually do and grab a tissue.

Separate it so that it’s one ply and place it on your lips. Dust some loose translucent powder on top using a small brush. Discard the tissue, add another coat of lipstick on top and there you go.