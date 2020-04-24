How to apply setting powder like a professional makeup artist

How to apply setting powder like a professional makeup artist. Setting powder is a godsend. It locks in your foundation and makes sure it stays put all day. But there’s a catch.

Your powder is not doing you any favours if you’re applying it wrong. And a lot of people are. Here’s everything you need to know on how to apply setting powder like a professional.

Where To Apply It?

This will depend on two things: your skin type and what kind of coverage you are looking for. Try to focus your powder on your t-zone and top of your lips. These areas are more prone to sweating and smile lines.

Wondering how much to apply? Always go with less is more. Once a light layer is applied over your foundation and concealer, you should be fine.

If you are applying powder where it’s falling everywhere, chances are you’re using too much. And too much powder can make your foundation look cakey and heavy.

What Tools Do You Use?

The key to apply your setting powder correctly is down to the tools you use. For more precision, use a small brush for under your eyes and for the area around your nose. For the rest of your face, use a large brush and tap off any excess powder before applying.

The only way to apply your setting powder is to press it into your skin when your foundation is wet. Using a pressing motion will stop your foundation from moving around. And, it goes without saying, make sure to blend in your foundation before you apply any powder.

If your powder is looking a bit too heavy, use a setting spray on top. Setting spray can help to lift the makeup and dry it down to a natural finish.

