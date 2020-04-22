Tips on how you can wear your mom jeans with style

A humble pair of jeans is that one fashion item that is both versatile and timeless. Whether you’re having a lunch date with friends or heading out on the town, there are many ways to rock a pair of denim.

With a cinched waist and baggy leg, mom jeans are becoming increasingly popular in women’s wardrobes.

What Are Mom Jeans?

Like with many stylish pair of jeans, the mom cut features a high waist and long zipper. The leg is more relaxed and on the baggy side.

But, on the plus side, it often makes you look taller. It is often seen as a more feminine version of the relaxed boyfriend style. They typically come in a classic blue colour with no rips. However, they look equally great with some wear and tear.

Black Mom Jeans

Black mom jeans are the perfect item for creating edgy looks while looking chic at the same time. This denim style works well with just about everything in your wardrobe and flatters everyone who wears it.

For a truly edgy appearance, rock black mom jeans with a black leather jacket and graphic tee. Or you can create a fun outfit for your office with a button-down shirt and mules. There are many options here, so don’t be afraid to embrace your creativity.

Blue Mom Jeans

If you look classic stylish fashion looks, opt for a pair of blue mom jeans. The relaxed fit will create an instantly laidback look and they are easy to dress up or down.

Give a contemporary twist to your plain black t-shirt and blue jeans by adding a leopard print belt. Or play around with textures by wearing a black t-shirt with frilly sleeves. Blue mom jeans are that versatile that you can rock them during any season and still look stylish.

Acid Wash Mom Jeans

Want to add some edge to your wardrobe? Get yourself a pair of acid wash mom jeans. They are a great alternative to your everyday denim and equally as versatile. Rock a pair with on oversized jumper or plain white tee.

For a more laidback aesthetic, don’t be afraid of playing around with colour and different lengths. Complete your look with some black heeled ankle boots for a contemporary finish.

