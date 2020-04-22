Sofia Vergara unveiled as new face of Dolce & Gabbana

Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara is the new face of Dolce & Gabbana. 47-year-old Sofia has completed a new campaign for the Italian fashion house promoting their new Devotion bag.

Taking to social media, Vergara shared a photo on herself pictured wearing a black sheer dress alongside black bag.

She told her 18.7 million followers that she was honoured to be a part of the Dolce Gabbana family and delighted to be featured in such a meaningful campaign celebrating the gorgeous Devotion bag!

“This is a brand I have loved for so long. Feeling grateful to have shot this in Italy where I have so many special memories. Sending love to all of Italia. I [heart] U D&G!! #ad #DolceGabbana #MadeInItaly #DGFamily (sic).”

Dolce & Gabbana recently teamed up with Humanitas University in Italy playing their part in supporting research to help combat the coronavirus.

In a media statement by D&G founders, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana they confirmed that they felt they had to do something to fight this devastating virus, which started from China but is threatening all mankind. In cases like this they felt it important to make the right choice

“Professor Alberto Mantovani is the person leading his team of researchers fighting the coronavirus at Humanitas University. He informed us of the African story about a hummingbird where animals fleeing a fire in the forest fly in the opposite direction while the hummingbird continues to bring water back to the nest in their attempt to quench the fire.”

“We understood that in any case it was worth doing something. Even a very small gesture can have enormous significance.”

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana who founded their high end fashion brand back in 1985 believe their small gesture of help can make a significance difference in help tackling the coronavirus.

