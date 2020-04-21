Moderne fashion boutique of Cork fashion review

Moderne fashion boutique of Cork fashion review

About

Anyone in Cork who is familiar with shopping for that all important occasion fashion piece will be totally aware of the Moderne fashion boutique.

For over 100 years it has been serving up the best in ladies occasion fashion including Mother of the Bride, Communion and Debs wear.

Ideally situated in centre of Cork City, the team at Moderne have been assisting generations of women and men of all ages in finding stylish occasion dresses and accessories.

This iconic store situated at French Church Street in the heart of the Cork capital offers the ideal location where ladies of all ages can chose from an array of elegant fashion items in their spacious and comfortable premises.

Brands and Labels

At the Moderne fashion boutique, they stock various fashion label brands in women and menswear fashion. These include a huge assortment of bridal and debs dresses.

These include Mother of the Bride label’s such as Condici , Lexus Shoes, Veni Infantino and Inspirato. For the groom they stock the latest fashion designs from Mark Darcy label.

Do they have an on-line presence?

Moderne fashion boutique are fully engaged with their customers and followers online. They operate busy Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest social media pages.

To add to this, customers can view their fashion infantry on-line. They can also call in or book an appointment to be view their collections.

Contact

Like all Irish fashion boutiques, Moderne fashion employ people from the local area to work in their busy retailer store. Their presence also contributes to supporting the local community. All support Irish fashion retailer when you can.

With over 500 gowns from a variety of various designers bride’s styles to choose from, Moderne fashion boutique are the store to choose from those all-important dress up occasions.

Their selections even includes bridal dresses for curvy brides up to size 36 that are designed with your shape and comfort in mind.

If you love fashion and adore quality designs, check out Moderne fashion boutique. The one-stop shop for great occasional dressing.

