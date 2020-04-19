5 of the best fashion tips for women over 40

5 of the best fashion tips for women over 40

Ah, 40. It shouldn’t be scary but for some women, it is. They may be feeling anxious about how they look and are perceived by others.

But like most things in life, balance is key. If you are a woman over 40 or are about to hit that milestone, remember that you can be just as sexy as your younger counterparts. You just need to figure out what works for you.

Embrace Big Changes

One of the biggest challenges women over 40 face is knowing how to dress for all the changes that are occurring in their life. Your bodies are changing. Your lifestyles are changing. Your kids may be leaving home. You may be getting divorce or starting a new job.

As your body changes, so must your clothes. You need to learn how to flatter your body without doing a fashion overhaul.

Shoes and bags are the quickest way to refresh your look. Women over 40 need to learn to let go of what worked for them before. Undergo a style revolution and learn how to dress with your body.

Don’t Dress Too Young

To offset their fear of getting older, many people try to dress younger than they are. In fact, this is the worst thing you can do as it can make you look older.

Regardless of how great your legs look, try to steer clear of miniskirts. Keep away from baggy clothes and choose pieces that give you shape like A-line skirts and dresses.

Be Careful With Colour

This ties in with the previous tip. Try to avoid some of the colours you wore in your 20s. instead, stick to the softer tones, like black, navy or neutral colours.

To find shades that will flatter you, experiment by trying on different clothes when you go shopping. You’ll know the right colour when you see it.

And Trends

Trends come and go. Instead of worrying about keeping with the ever-changing fashion industry, develop your own sense of style. Find a fun print to wear or go bold with your jewellery.

Look Your Best Now

There are a few tips you can follow to make your 40s wardrobe less jarring. Look to your favourite celebrities who are close to your age for style inspiration.

Don’t be afraid to experiment. By the time your reach your 40s, you have a sense of what you like to wear. And what you don’t. You probably have the basics down so don’t be afraid to experiment with your wardrobe. Add funky accessories. Wear bold glasses or bejewelled collars.

Recycle pieces from your wardrobe. While you don’t have to follow trends, some come back and you can revisit them with a twist. The classics – trench coats and prints – are the best pieces to keep as they have timeless appeal.