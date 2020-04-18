5 style rules all well dressed men follow

5 style rules all well dressed men follow. Do you wash your whites separately? Press your underwear? If not, there is a chance your style is suffering as a result.

There are a few habits shared by nearly all stylish men on the red carpet. In a bid to help you achieve wardrobe success, here a 5 style rules all well-dressed men follow.

Stick To The Basics

From Steve McQueen to James Dean, all the fashion greats keep their look simple. And that’s why it works. They rely on basic outfits and don’t worry about making a statement.

As men tend to return to basic pieces time and time again, it’s worth investing in quality staples that will look great after many wears and work with a lot of things in your wardrobe.

Get yourself some well-fitting T-shirts, a sky-blue Oxford shirt, grey sweatshirt and denim jacket and you have a versatile and stylish wardrobe.

Shop Offline

With thousands of brands at your fingertips and the ability to buy clothes without trying them on, shopping online has completely changed the way we view our clothes.

And as popular as online shopping is, there is still something to be said about heading into your favourite store or boutique.

Not only will you get a feel for up-and-coming brands, but knowledgeable sales assistants can help you think of different ways to wear the same item.

Plus, you get to try on the clothes you want to buy – saving you from the nightmare that is trying to return them online.

Take Care Of Your Underwear

Even if you are the only one who gets to see them, underwear should still be treated with the same respect you’d give to the rest of your wardrobe.

Just like your shirts, press your boxer shorts and you’ll be amazed at how good they feel when you put them on in the morning.

However, if that’s a step too far, at least keep your underwear rotation fresh. Threadbare and faded styles are not a good look. Aim to replace yours every 12-18 months, depending on rotation.

Don’t Obsessively Plan

One of the best pieces of advice to save you time in the morning is to lay your outfit out the night before. But this may not be the most stylish way to go.

Unless you have a strict dress code you need to adhere to, choosing your outfit with spontaneity most likely will result in one you feel comfortable in.

Admittedly, you may need a bit more time for such free-styling. It’s best to have a few key combinations on hand to choose from.

Run what your day looks like before picking something out so you choose something that will be flexible enough for meetings or an after-work event.

Don’t Ignore Care Labels

There is nothing more irritating that finding out that new sweatshirt you bought is dry-clean only. Or having to devote your precious time to hand-washing your delicates.

However, caring for your clothes is important. Invest in pieces that are built to last such as Merino wool, which needs to be washed less frequently due to its antibacterial properties.

Settle For The Best Trouser Break

Getting the right trouser break is what separates the boys from the men. They can also elongate your frame. As a result, you look taller and slimmer.

If your trousers aren’t hemmed to the right length, your shoes will be wasted. In cold weather, trousers should hit the top eyelet of your footwear. When it warms up, pin your trousers slightly to show off your shoes in all their glory.