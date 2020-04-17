Tips on how to dress for a busty body type

Tips on how to dress for a busty body type. Do you love your busty shape but don’t know how to show it off? It can be hard to know how to dress for your body shape, especially if you are on the bustier side.

Busty women may have a wider back, full arms, soft shoulders and defined waistline. And, regardless of their weight, they will have full breasts.

To help you balance out your fuller figure and put everything in proportion, here’s our tips.

Choose A Flattering Shirt

Shirts that have a V-neck will make your bust look higher and more proportional. In warmer weather, choose tank tops with wider straps for the same reasons. Spaghetti straps can make your chest and shoulders look bigger.

Avoid super stretchy fabrics that cling to your body. Not only will every inch of your torso be on display but this may make you feel self-conscious.

Layers Are Your Friend

Wrap tops are the perfect solution for both layering and flattering. The V-neckline will flatter your bust and define your waist. Keep your outerwear in mind.

Wear your jacket slightly shorter, with a longer tee underneath. If your under layer hugs your figure, you’ll have shape without feeling exposed. To emphasise your shape and nip in your waist, wear jackets that are buttoned.

A Skirt Can Add Balance

Particularly A-line styles as they match your full bust and keep things in proportion. If you like your shirts tucked in, go for a skirt with a slightly lower waistline to elongate your torso.

To show off your curves a bit more, a pencil skirt can be your BFF. If you have average or larger hips with a narrow waist, go glam and flaunt it.

Get The Right Trousers

While they may be everyone’s favourite, try and keep away from skinny trousers. they can make your bust look even more prominent.

Instead, go for a slightly wider leg, if you like your trousers to skim over the hips. To add some shape to your form, choose garments with a belt.

Embrace Dresses

Wearing a dress with a structured bodice and A-line skirt will help to balance your figure. Stay away from strapless models. No matter how supportive they claim to be, chances are they aren’t.

If you are unsure of the best colour to wear, opt for black. It’s a classic for a reason. It’s slimming and universally flattering.

Choose a black cotton jersey dress with long sleeves and low neckline to emphasis what you’ve got. Supportive underwear is key to looking great in a dress. Try a bra with a front closure and padded straps.