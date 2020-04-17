Lanidor fashion challenges COVID-19 with new way to shop

Like most sectors in Ireland, fashion is taking a major hit with all fashion boutiques now on lockdown.

For some fashion retailers it’s a matter of ramping up their on-line presence by allowing customers to be able to purchase clothing and accessories from them via their website or social media pages.

However, there is one Irish fashion store out there who are rising from the depths to reinvent the way fashionistas can shop for the latest in ladies fashion.

Leading Portuguese Ladies Fashion Brand “LANIDOR”, whose Irish flagship store is located in Galway, have launched Ireland’s first live video 1 to 1 style consultation service.

With 100 LANIDOR stores worldwide, Ireland has been chosen as the first location for this new concept.

Talking about this new concept in on-line shopping in Ireland, Proprietor of LANIDOR Ireland, Caroline McCarthy said, “Our Galway store opened in late 2017 and has been very successful to date. Like all businesses we have had to temporarily close our doors due to the lockdown. So, we started looking at creative ways of staying in touch with our customers.

“Many businesses have migrated to online, but we wanted to do more than just sell our garments on our website. So, we came up with the concept of a “VIRTUAL SHOPPING TRIP.”

“Customers can contact us through our website–www.lanidor.ie—and book a private 1 to 1 live video style consultation with us in our shop. They can do this using Whats App Video/Zoom/Facetime or Skype.”

“We will showcase the garments we have to suit the customer’s needs, with consultations typically lasting 20 minutes. Purchases are then dispatched countrywide through An Post.”

We are very excited with this new initiative as it is both unique and gives our customers a different experience, which has been borne out by the trials we have conducted to date, where the reaction has been extremely positive.”

LANIDOR are situated at 30 Eyre St, Galway. Further details can be found on their website www.lanidor.ie or email them at info@lanidor.ie.

