Flattering clothes to wear with ankle boots

Flattering clothes to wear with ankle boots. Do you love your ankle boots but struggle to know how to style them? Many people tend to avoid them because they are often worn in unflattering ways.

What you see on runways doesn’t always translate well. Ankle boots and cropped leggings are a definite don’t for those of you with shapely calves.

Even women who have a thin body shape. This is because this combo can chop inches off your legs while making your ankles look bulky. So how exactly do you wear your ankle boots? Here are some style options to help you figure it out.

Long Skirts

Whether they are flat or heeled, ankle boots and long skirts are a match made in heaven. It’s best to pair your boots with fuller skirts but they can work with ones that are on the narrow side.

Whichever style you prefer, the key to pulling off this look is to show no leg. If your skirt isn’t long enough to cover the top of your ankle boot, add a pair of tights.

Short Skirts

This look may be more difficult to pull off as many people don’t like their legs. But it can work. And it can work well as you are showing a lot of leg. The real trouble comes when you only show a little leg as you can look shorter.

Look for skirts that are a couple of inches above the knee and avoid anything that is too full. This will stop your outfit from looking like a figure skater costume.

Trousers

This really is a no-brainer as ankle boots pair well with all trousers. the main advantage of wearing them over shoes or taller boots is you get ankle coverage without the bulk.

If you want to tuck your trousers into your boots, make sure they are skinny or straight legged. Wide-legged trousers tucked into ankle boots will create an unflattering balloon effect. And that doesn’t look good on anyone.

Tights & Leggings

Cropped leggings don’t work well with your ankle boots. However, long leggings and tights look great. This is where you can have fun with your style and play around with colour and texture.

You can keep things classy with black tights and black ankle boots. Or go funky with some patterned tights or leggings. If you go for the latter option, keep your ankle boots plain.