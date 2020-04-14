Kevin Hart launches new Fabletics Men’s Collection

American comedian and actor, Kevin Hart has teamed up with Fabletics to help launch their new Men’s collection. The 40-year old has been drafted in by the US online subscription retailer to front their new Men’s activewear range.

Funded back in 2013, Fabletics are recognised for their women’s sportswear, footwear and accessories in the athleisure fashion sector.

Now the US company is tapping into a new male audience with designs that cater for males looking for smart and attractive athleisure.

Their new range offers high-performance designs to make men feel confident that caters for their ever growing demand for good quality athleisure fashion

Taking about the new Fabletics menswear collection, Hart said that he believes that guys of today don’t want to spend their money on overpriced and complicated athleisurewear. Kevin believes that the new collection for men is affordable with prices that won’t scare the hell out of the purchaser.

TechStyle, who own Fabletics believes that Kevin Hart is a great choice to represent their new men’s collection. Their co-CEO and co-founder Don Ressler looked to Kevin to provide a true guiding vision and voice for Fabletics Men.

In a media statement Don said ‘Kevin is the DNA for the entire brand. He was able to point out that a lot of older performance labels actually pressure people to be something they are not. Our Fabletics men range works 24/7 to provide gear that works for the wearer – not the other way around.”

With Fabletics Men entering the market as a newcomer in men’s activewear, Fabletics have invested time and money in solving design issues ignored by other companies.

Fabletics Men focus on four areas of design. These include: fit, function, feel and style with all pieces designed to provide a high-level aesthetic cohesion.

Their collection includes high-performance activewear ranging from tops and bottoms, pre and post workout pants, joggers, hoodies, and crewneck sweatshirts. The new Fabletics collection is now available at Fabletics.com

