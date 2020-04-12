Simple tips to get rid of blackheads and whiteheads

Simple tips to get rid of blackheads and whiteheads. When it comes to pimples and acne, knowing how to classify each type of blemish can be difficult. However, they typically fall into two categories – blackheads and whiteheads.

You probably already know what these looks like – one looks like a small dark spot, while the other looks like a traditional pimple.

Although they do require similar treatment to get rid of, they are characteristically different. Here’s a simple guide on how to tell the difference between the two and help on getting rid of them.

Blackheads

In a blackhead, the portion of the pore at the top of the skin is open and stretched. The black colour comes from dead skin cells, bacteria and oil being stuck in this part of the pore. Because the top of the pore is open, a blackhead is known as an open comedone.

Whiteheads

A whitehead is also a clogged pore, but unlike a blackhead, the top of your pore is not stretched open. The pore is still closed but the surface of the pore is open, so dermatologists call this a closed comedone.

How To Get Rid Of Them

The first rule of dealing with pimples and acne. Do. Not. Squeeze. Them. It may be satisfying to pop one or two, but this is a bad idea in the long rule. Over time, squeezing blackheads and whiteheads only makes your pores larger.

If you consistently deal with clogged pores, look for a cleanser with salicylic acid. CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser removes dirt, oil and makeup while also gently exfoliating textured skin.

How To Prevent Them

If your acne persists, you may need to go to your local dermatologist to find out what’s going on with your skin. They may prescribe vitamin A based creams that prevent your pores from being clogged. They can also prevent the formation of larger acne lesions.

If you want to avoid a trip to the dermatologist, look for products that contain lipohydroxy acid, which can also treat pimples.

It’s also important that you don’t over-cleanse, as you risk drying out your skin. As a result, your skin produces more sebum, which can lead to clogged pores and more acne. For acne-prone skin, washing twice a day seems to work for a lot of people.

