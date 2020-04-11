How to combine menswear separates for a stylish outfit

How to combine menswear separates for a stylish outfit. Separates are the holy grail for those men out there who like to get as much use out of their tailoring.

Separates will not only breath new life into existing outfits but give you the creative freedom to create new ones. Here are fail-safe separate combinations that will ensure your outfit is always stylish.

Navy & Grey

Navy and grey are a timeless combination and a grey blazer with navy trousers is a match in sartorial heaven. Worn to the office or drinks at the weekend, this tag team will keep you looking sharp and confident.

Although navy trousers works well with a grey blazer, this combinations works just as well in reverse. To complete the look, opt for other wardrobe essentials, like a crisp white shirt or black lace up shoes.

Black & Grey

Black and grey are the ideal combination for those of you who want to appear smart and understated. While the colours may scream monochrome, you can make a sharp off-duty look with some alterations.

Ditch the tie and shirt for a polo design or knit and switch the smart shoes for some trainers. As with the navy and grey pairing, this one works both ways and the outcome is just as effective.

Unstructured Jacket & Pleated Trousers

The foundations of this outfit are formal, but the soft materials and relaxed fit allow for a smooth transition from business hours to happy hour.

Look for a jacket without the padding. This will give a soft drape over the shoulder and rest of the body. Patch pockets and shawl collars keep things casual as well as cotton twill or soft denim.

Stick with fuss-free colours like greys, blue or blacks. Finally ground out the casual vibe with minimalist trainers.

Chore Jacket & Wide Leg Trousers

Tailoring doesn’t have to mean blazer and trousers. swap out the formal top half with a chore jacket. This will tone down the formality of your outfit yet keep it look elegant.

Look for wider cuts in the trousers. there should be plenty of room in the thigh, but it shouldn’t be billowing. Also, make sure that it gently tapers as you go down the leg.

Textured Blue Jacket & Trousers

Separates don’t have to mean two different colours. You can pair jacket and trousers of similar tones and pull it off nicely. Greys can work. However, it’s best to stick to blue as it’s the safest colour.

The only rule to follow is to make sure there is some difference between upper and lower body. think of a petrol blue jacket with navy trousers. alternatively, you can keep the tones similar but play around with textures.

To finish the look, bring in some contrast with a crisp white shirt.

Bold Jacket & White Trousers

Any outfit that features white trousers is an instantly daring one. To get out of your comfort zone, opt for a blazer in either a check pattern or bold colour and pair it with white trousers for a sophisticated look.

To create a truly memorable outfit, roll the trousers’ hems a few times and go sockless with espadrilles. For a summer wedding reception, try an open-neck shirt with loafers.

When choosing a jacket, keep in mind your skin tone. For those with dark or olive skin, you can pretty much go for any colour.

If you’re on the fair side, it’s best to opt for a darker colour to avoid looking washed out. Think of a deep red or blue. The fit of your trousers will also impact how the whole outfit looks. Go for a straight or slim fit rather than skinny.

