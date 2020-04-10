How to wear the bohemian trend the modern way

The bohemian style was all the rage in the 70s and has seen a revival in the last few years thanks to celebs like the Olsen Twins and Florence Welch.

There’s no doubt that boho is fun to wear, but how do you style it without looking like you’re stuck in the 70s? read on to find out.

Polished Accessories

Large standout pieces of handmade jewellery usually complete any boho outfit. However, crafty does not necessarily mean do it yourself. Polished accessories can take your bohemian outfit and give it a modern twist. Think of a perfectly formed wooden clutch or leather sandal.

Neutrals

You don’t need to wear a floaty dress in a printed pattern to look boho. For a fresh take, look for neutral colours in free-form silhouettes. The shape may say Woodstock or Coachella, but the colour will give it a modern feel.

That’s not to say you can’t have fun with prints. Boho dressing is all about artistic expression so if you feel like wearing a funky print, do it. If you still want to keep things contemporary, finish your look off with leather sandals and a clutch.

Embrace Loose Fabrics

Comfortable and loose-fitting fabrics are part of the boho vibe. Choose fabrics that are smooth like silk or chiffon and look well finished at the edges. If your top is too rough, it will look cheap.

If you are unsure of the best neckline to choose, go with a V-neck. The shape will draw the eye downward along the centre of the body. As a result, you look tall and lean.

Keep Things Contemporary

You can give your floating blouses or cotton camisoles a modern feel by pairing them with tailored trousers. To avoid looking like a full-on hippy – unless that’s the look you’re going for – try to steer clear of peasant skirts.

Don’t worry, you can still channel your inner Stevie Nicks from the waist up, so long as a part of your outfit looks structured.

