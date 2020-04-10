Cardi B and Fashion Nova partner to help families during COVID-19

American rapper, Cardi B has partnered with on-line fashion house, Fashion Nova to help people during the Coronavirus.

The 27 years old singer along with Fashion Nova have pledged $1 million US dollars to be given out help people who are struggling during this pandemic.

The set up will see the singer allocate and distribute the sum of $1,000 every hour over the next 42 day period

Posting a video to her 62 million Instagram follows, Cardi B explained the reasons behind her generous gesture and her willingness to help people during COVID-19.

Cardi B wrote: “I teamed up Fashion Nova to help those that have been impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs.”

To apply for the scheme, people need to submit applications by writing a 250-word personal narrative that explains how the virus has impacted their lives.

This offer will only be accessible to people who have an open Instagram account with Cardi B herself checking applications to ensure that people don’t take advantage of her generosity.

She also added: “PLEASE make sure that your Instagram is public, because I will also personally be looking thru these submitted pages.”

“Make sure your Instagram is open because I’m going to make sure that you really do need it. Don’t be lying so you can lend your boyfriend some f***ing money. No, you don’t gotta show us your p****y, but if you wanna DM it to me I don’t motherf***ing mind.”

Fashion Nova founder and CEO Richard Saghian confirmed in a media statement that his company feels compassion for those people struggling to pay their rent or purchase foods, medicine and other daily essentials for themselves and their families. We want to do our bit where we can to help anyone struggling during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

