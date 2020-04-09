Jimmy Choo sketch competition for those self-isolating

International fashion brand, Jimmy Choo have just announced their new shoe sketch competition for people at home self-isolating.

Creative director of the infamous shoe label, Sandra Choi, has revealed details of their #CHOOSKETCH initiative which encourages their fans to sketch their dream shoe which could be turned into a footwear collection in aid of charity

The 47-year old designer took to social media where she uploaded a sketch of a spring-themed stiletto shoe and details of her #CHOOSKETCH competition . She asked fans of their label to design and sketch their own fantasy shoe that could be part of a capsule collection sold for in aid of charity.

She informed their 11 million Instagram followers of importance of trying to remain positive while self-quarantining during the Covid-19 pandemic.

She told fans of the brand that she recognises that world is fighting something invisible to the eye which can be mentally and emotionally draining.

Sandra said” For me, nature has always provided much needed escapism, watching the world continue to flourish as our usual way of life is interrupted has been enlightening.”

“Mother Nature continues on in its own rhythm; spring is just starting and the blossom trees in my garden are providing a much needed light at the end of the tunnel.”

“Never more have we needed to look to things that help our minds keep calm and stay positive. For my first #CHOOSKETCH I have created a fantasy shoe that takes inspiration from the pure beauty of blossom, contrasting against an infinite blue sky backlit with rays of golden sunlight. Our lives are on pause but nature continues to weave her magic, that helps to fuel my optimism.”

For anyone wishing to participate in this design initiative will have to submit their shoe design to the Jimmy Choo website on or before 15th May 2020.

Members of the Jimmy Choo team will examine all entries and scale them down to 10 finalists. They will then ask their 11.2 million Instagram followers to vote for their top five favourites.

As an added incentive, the winner will also receive a pair of their own creation as well as seeing their own design created and sold in aid of charity.

Sandra Choi wants to share her own love of sketching with the rest of Jimmy Choo community and hopes this idea will offer some type of escapism to people during these challenges times.

