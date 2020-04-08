The best sunscreens to use for oily skin

The best sunscreens to use for oily skin. Let’s be real here for a minute. There is no excuse not to wear your sunscreen. I’m looking at those of you with oily skin.

Between the thick formulas and greasy feel, it can be hard to find the right sunscreen that feels right on your oily skin. But we’ve done the hard work for you and selected the best formulas to keep your face shine free and, more importantly, protected.

This super sunscreen from Vichy does it all. Not only does it contain antioxidants which neutralise free radicals, but it is light, oil-free and water resistant. It also leaves no white residue that you can get with other sunscreens. It immediately absorbs into your skin for a non-sticky application that leaves you matte all day.

This light but powerful option from Lancôme absorbs into your skin quickly for a weightless feel. It has hydrating ingredients like vitamin E, Moringa and Edelweiss which helps to keep your skin moisturised throughout the day as well as protect against pollution and UV rays.

For those of you suffering with oily skin, a mattifying sunscreen is a lifesaver. This broad spectrum, 100 percent physical SPF from SkinCeuticals is formulated with an oil-absorbing protective layer. This will help to keep your skin looking matte, even in hot and humid conditions.

It gets better, though. The lightweight mousse formula dries down to a powdery finish for a smoother makeup application.

A mineral-based sunscreen works by leaving a protective matte veil on your skin. It works in the same way that powder foundation absorbs oil.

For those of you who’s oily skin is particular sensitive, this sunscreen by La Roche-Posay feels virtually lightweight on the skin. It is also paraben and fragrance-free.

This is an oil-free and mattifying formula from Kiehl’s and is perfect for those of you with oily skin. It feels silky and non-greasy and absorbs into your skin in seconds. It also contains vitamin E to help prevent damage from free radicals and skin ageing.

