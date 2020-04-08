Kris Jenner to launch KKW x KRIS perfume

American TV personality and entertainment manager, Kris Jenner is all set to launch her own perfume fragrance in time for Mother’s Day in the States.

The 64 year old “momager” has collaborated with her daughter Kim Kardashian West for their debut mother & daughter scent which is set for release on the 15th April 2020.

In a media statement released by the mother of six children revealed that creating a fragrance together with Kim in time for Mother’s Day was magical. She explained that Kim and herself have discussed this idea for years and she is delighted now that their shared dream is now a reality.

“Kim and I have similar tastes which makes working together a dream; we both wanted a classic, ageless scent that is beautiful and empowering for anyone who wears it and I think this fragrance perfectly embodies that.”

The new KKW x KRIS perfume has been created to emulate a Mother’s Day brunch. It combines fresh freesias and Aperol spritz accord and with notes of freesia, gardenia, cashmere woods and golden amber to create a woody and sweet floral scent

Chatting about her new collaboration with her month. Kim said “We chose really fresh, light florals complemented by creamy notes that are personal favourites, and it smells exactly like my mom who always smells amazing.”

The design of the fragrance bottle is also going to different to one’s used in her normal KKW Fragrance ranges. In the past the 39-year old has partnered with her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian for their KKW Diamond range and Kylie Jenner for their lips bundle.

The KKW x KRIS perfume design and packaging is inspired by the neutral colour palette which signifies the close bond between a mother and daughter.

As part of their efforts to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic, KKW Fragrance have agreed to donate 20% of all profits from their sales to Blessings in a Backpack until 5th May 2020. This organisation provides supplies and help to junior schools across the United States.

