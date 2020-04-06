Glowing Girlies of Limerick fashion review

Glowing Girlies of Limerick fashion review

About

Founded in 2016, Glowing Girlie’s today is a one stop shop for girls looking for the latest designs in ladies fashion Their up to date dresses and gowns collection ensures affordable clothing for the stylish women of the South West of Ireland.

Operating from their Glowing Girlie’s dream shop at St Anne Street in Limerick, this in-style store provides for girls of all shapes and sizes looking for various fashion designs to suit their individual look.

From fine evening wear design to stylish bridal and occasion dressing, Glowing Girlie’s have something for everyone’s taste.

Fashion Ranges

Glowing Girlie’s stock a wide collection of dresses for various occasions. From fashionable daytime dress wear to that chic evening gown look, Glowing Girlies have something for you.

To add to this they offer an extensive range in bridal and occasion dress-wear along with a selected collection of fashion accessories and hair extensions.

Do they have an on-line presence?

Ladies who love fashion can shop either in-store at the shop in Limerick or from their up to date and easy to use on-line store.

Do they have Social Media channels?

They sure do. You can visit Golden Girlies at their on-line website of follow them at on their social media channels. These include Snapchat, Facebook or Instagram.

Opening Times

The beauty about Golden Girlies you can either shop on-line or drop into them at their St Anne Street store. This is open Monday to Saturday 10am to 5.30pm.

Contact

Supporting Irish business is always important, and this goes for shopping using Irish fashion retailers. They play a vital part in providing the latest fashion designs to the stylish ladies of any community.

To add to this, their presence also supplies local jobs as well as contributing to the local economy. Always support Irish fashion retailers when possible.

If you are on the lookout for that beautiful dress or have an important occasion or wedding on the horizon, why not into the girls in Golden Girlies. With a wide collection of clothes and accessories to choose from, you will be spoiled for choice.

Glowing Girlies of Limerick fashion review