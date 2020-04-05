How to stop your hair colour from fading

How to stop your hair colour from fading. Finding the right hair colour is like finding a needle in a haystack. It’s tough stuff. But to keep you hair in tip top shape, it’s important to know all the best tricks to keeping your new shade vibrant and fresh. Here’s how you do it.

Use Permanent Hair Dye

For colour that’s meant to last, think of the word permanent. It opens the hair shaft and embeds the dye deep. The colour will start to fade around the 7-8 week mark for most people, but never entirely goes away.

Deep Conditioner

Healthy, moisturised hair is happy hair. And happy hair is more likely to hold onto colour. Think of your hair shaft as a pinecone, with layers surrounding the shaft to protect it.

Healthy hair has those layers smoothed down and flat, so hair feels and looks soft and shiny. But when hair is damaged, those layers lift away from the shaft.

To impart some much-needed moisture and love, use a deep conditioner. Work the product onto clean, wet hair, paying attention to dry ends. Up the ante when applying it by wrapping your hair in a warm towel or shower cap for an hour or two before rinsing out.

Shampoo Less

Some people choose to wash their hair daily. And while we love the feel of freshly washed hair, too much shampoo can be a bad thing. Using too much product can strip hair of its natural oils, leaving hair feeling and looking a little lacklustre.

Try to shampoo every other day if you can. And if you do workout in the gym a lot, try and use a dry shampoo post workout. This will absorb excess sweat, oil and smelly odours while keeping your colour intact.

Use Gentle Products

Just like your skin needs some TLC, so does your hair. Many shampoos contain sulfates, which are heavy duty cleaning agents that make your hair super clean. Unfortunately, they also strip your hair of its natural oils and can remove hair colour molecules. So, for a gentler approach, go for sulfate-free shampoos.

Disguise Greys

When grey hairs start to spring up between colour applications, you can do a quick cover up. There are many products out there that will cover up grey roots and the type you use depends on your hair type.

Those with fine hair can go for a root concealer spray. It softly dispenses pigment, creating the illusion of thick hair without weighing strands down.

Coarse hair will benefit from heavier coverage. There are plenty of root touch up kits available which will cover up even the most stubborn of strands.

Turn Down Heat

High temperatures open your hair cuticle, causing your colour to leak out. Take lukewarm showers and reduce the times you use a hair dryer, straighteners or curling wands.

These will also dry out and damage your hair and hair dye cannot deposit evenly over fried and broken strands. Use a heat protection spray before using any tools.

Or, as nobody can go out for a while and have nowhere to be, why not try to give up using any heat at all and let your hair air-dry.

Cover Up

You wouldn’t leave your house without putting sunscreen on your face, right? Your hair needs protection too. Use a leave-in conditioner that shields colour from UV rays and prevents it from fading.