5 tips to help you style your hoodie the modern way. It’s the one garment that has been adopted by hip hop culture, skaters, snowboarders, university students and even the runway.

Everyone from streetwear upstarts like Off-White, to runway giants like Versace have been pushing out high end versions in their collections, meaning hoodie hysteria is set to continue for a long time. Here are 5 ways to wear yours the modern way.

Layers

You don’t always have to make a statement with the clothes you wear. When worn as part of a layered look, the hoodie can look unassuming.

A cosy cashmere hoodie is the perfect layering piece for a day out, leaving you looking sharp while keeping you warm. Wear a simple zip up hoodie over a white t-shirt and add an overcoat or jacket. Finish the look with slim fit jeans and a pair of sneakers.

Athleisure

Combine coolness and comfort with athleisure. And thanks to clever menswear designs, you won’t look like you’re too lazy to change out of your gym gear.

Gone are the days of baggy, oversized logo-emblazed hoodies. Today, fabrics are heavier and softer – a sign of better yarn quality.

If you want to go full athleisure, team a black hoodie with black fitted joggers, and slip on a pair of minimal leather sneakers.

Leather Jacket

If you don’t feel like experimenting with your style, it’s okay to stick to something you’re more familiar with. A leather jacket and hoodie combination is one of those pairings that works well, no matter the season.

Hoodies has dramatically improved in terms of quality and fit. Therefore, men are looking to invest in well-made designs that will go with everything.

Using a black leather jacket and black trousers as a base, experiment with hoodies in different colours. Combine this with a pair of leather or suede Chelsea boots to smarten up your look.

Tailoring

Sure, a hoodie pair with a relaxed pair of jeans and sneakers is a tried and tested combination that works. However, why not rip up the traditional rule book by layering your hoodie under an unstructured suit? To nail this sports-meet-suit look, wear a mid-grey hoodie with a charcoal grey suit with white lace up sneakers.

Tailored Trousers

For a slightly less committed way to mix smart casual, try wearing a hoodie with smart trousers. If you do decide to go for this look, opt for a neutral colour hoodie, then add a pair of trousers and sport luxe sneakers. If you are feeling brave, you can mix things up by injecting a little pattern into your look. Go for pinstripes or check trousers.