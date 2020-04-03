How to bring a touch of French style to your wardrobe

How to bring a touch of French style to your wardrobe. The French know a thing or two about effortless style. Women all over the globe adore their sense of fashion.

And while magazines showcase the hottest couture and Paris Fashion Week offers glamorous designs, it’s the everyday women who are the true style icons.

French style is based on key principles, most of them having to do with simplicity and timelessness. Read on for some tried and tested tips on how you can rock French style no matter where you go.

Classic White Blouse

There is nothing chicer and more versatile than a crisp, white blouse. A good white top can be worn with almost anything, from jeans, to trousers to special occasions. You can also wear it to work or out on the town.

The key to choosing a white blouse is to go for one that is well made, fits well and has a small element of design.

Timeless Pieces

Perhaps the key to great style isn’t what hot on the runway, but what will pass the test of time. It is worth your while investing in key pieces for your wardrobe. Before making a purchase, ask yourself, ‘will I wear this in ten years’ time?’. If the answer is yes, then buy it.

Choose quality over quantity and remember, that you don’t always have to follow trends. Investing in yourself by paying careful attention to your wardrobe. Pick key pieces that will last long after current trends have faded.

Simple Stripes

It doesn’t get anymore French than a simple striped top. This iconic fashion garment is traditionally long sleeved and made from cotton with horizontal stripes in blue or white. Although several shades and silhouettes have taken off over the years.

Most styles remain true to the classic nautical colours with a mixture of reds, blues, creams, blues or blacks. The beauty of the striped top lies in its versatility. You can pair it with cigarette trousers or classic denim and simple flat shoes.

No matter how you style it, however, you will always look effortlessly cool and chic.

Black Heels

One of the best pieces to invest in is a pair of comfortable black heels. It’s a good idea to have a backup pair if you find the perfect ones for you. Having these go-to pieces in your wardrobe will not only make getting dressed easier, but also help you create your signature style.

If you want to invest in a pair of black heels or dress shoes, go for a classic design. That way you ensure that your shoes will match just about everything in your wardrobe.