Winners announced of H&M Global Change Awards 2020

The H&M Foundation have revealed the winners of this year’s annual Global Change Awards. All five winners were chosen by a team of experts from 5,893 initial entries from across one hundred and seventy five countries.

The lucky winners will now benefit from the €1 million euros prize money which will be distributed between the winners. The Swedish fashion house started this initiative back in 2015 with ambitions to source and support companies who are sustainable driven and come up with ways to innovate and help fashion sustainability in the fashion industry.

All winners are due to participate in a one-year Innovation Accelerator Programme which is operated in joint co-operation with Accenture and KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

This is designed to help them advance their technology ideas as well as connect them with other dominant companies within the fashion industry.

The 2020 winners of the H&M Foundation Global Change Awards

The top prize went to Galy. This is a Brazilian company operating in America who produce “Incredible Cotton” which is a biotechnology lab-grown cotton. They received a sum of €300,000

Second prize went to American company Werewool who received the sum of €250,000. It produces Feature Fibres which are designed and made using protein DNA that includes natural colouring, stretch and other features.

TextileGenesis who are an Indian company were awarded €150,000 for tacking sustainable fibres using transparent and reliable blockchain technology known as Tracing Threads.

SeaChange Technologies who are an American based company also received €150,000. Their Zero Sludge technology helps with the separating and cleaning of wastewater to dispose of toxic sludge that goes into landfill.

Fairbrics who are a French company also received the sum of €150,000 for their Airwear which cleverly converts greenhouse gas into sustainable polyester.

Board member of the H&M Foundation and former CEO of H&M, Karl-Johan Persson, said in a media statement “H&M Foundation supports the fight against the coronavirus, and at the same time we continue to support entrepreneurs and innovators for long-term sustainability. Every year I am amazed by the ideas submitted to the Global Change Award.”

Since the launch of H&M the Global Change Awards in 2015, they have awarded over €5 million to companies to help 25 sustainable innovations.

Winners announced of H&M Global Change Awards 2020