How to match your eyebrows to red hair

How to match your eyebrows to red hair. One of the biggest problem’s redheads – natural or otherwise – face when doing their makeup is eyebrows. Natural redheads tend to have light brow hairs, while women who colour their brows may want to change them to better match their hair.

So, what do you do? Here’s some tips to help you achieve perfect brows and advice on choosing the right brow products to use.

How To Find The Right Product

Brow products come in a variety of forms: powders, pencils, tints and gels. This can make it difficult to choose the right one for you.

Powders will give you a natural finish and act as a filler for sparse spots. Pencils will give you more of a defined look as they are more precise. A gel can be a great shaping tool and one that keeps unruly brows in place. They are especially ideal for those of you with fuller brows who want your hairs to behave.

DIY brow tinting is something that takes practise, but you can achieve great results at home and can save yourself a lot of money.

They Don’t Need To Match Perfectly

The trick to getting perfect brows is realising that they don’t actually need to match. Because there is so many different colours and shades of red, finding the perfect shade for you comes down to your own personal preference.

Use Brow Makeup

Finding the right base colour of your brow hairs is important, especially when you have stubborn light or white hairs. The beauty of using brow products is that they allow you to alter the colour of your red hair.

If you prefer a blonde brow, choose a light to medium blonde coloured pencil. For a thicker-looking brow, you can go for an ashier brown shade. Your eyebrows should compliment your hair, not necessarily mirror it.

Be Careful When Using Dye

The best way to dye your eyebrows as a redhead is to not actually dye them red. If you want to deepen your brow hairs, use a warm-based brown to get a more natural effect.

The pigment in red dye can sometimes be too orange for eyebrows. If you have strawberry blonde or light hair, use a dark blonde or light brown with some auburn mixed in for a subtle and natural finish.