Demi Lovato to donate to COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

American singer and songwriter, Demi Lovato is set to donate profits from her new Fabletics collection to charity. The 27-year-old singer rose to stardom by appearing in the popular children’s television series, Barney & Friends.

Multi-million record selling Demi who will launch her new fashion collection with Fabletics this Friday 2nd April 2020 has promised all profits from her collection will go to the (WHO) World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Taking to social media, the “I Love Me” singer informed her 79.5 million Instagram followers that she will be donating US$5.00 from every item sold from her Fabletics collection will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The music start also announced that she was pledging up to $125,000 from April to the end of June to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation, run by the United Nations Foundation.

Demi has described her items from her new Fabletics collection as uplifting which includes the use of bold colours and amazing contouring that provides a confidence boost to the wearer.

Talking about the current Coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe, Lovato said “Recently, we’ve watched our world change and thought about holding off on the launch. After sitting down to reflect for a few days, we realise there’s no better times to inspire others with the capsule, which has always been about channelling inner strength.”

Demi is hopeful that her new clothing collection will provide her fans with a boast of confidence Lovato concluded “In addition to lifting up those in need right now, it’s so important for us all to feel empowered, invincible, and strong from the inside out.

Fabletics which was set up back in 20103, is an American online subscription retailer that specialises in selling women’s sportswear, footwear and accessories, commonly referred to as athleisure.

