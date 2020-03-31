Men’s fashion guide to trendy summer coats 2020

Men’s fashion guide to trendy summer coats 2020. With the days getting brighter and warmer, summer is within reach for all of us. So is our desire to remain fashionable during what is always an unpredictable time for weather in Ireland.

It is time for all men to retire their heavy winter coats to the closet for another 6 months and think about cool outer layering for the summer.

The thing to remember here is the right summer coat is an outfit in itself. It is a garment that should provide both style and protection along with practicality during the summer months.

Any guy who truly understands fashion and wants the best look from a summer coat already knows the basic rules of fashion.

Your coat must be practical

It should be of good quality

Your coat should provide adequate layering

It should blend in with at least 80% of your wardrobe

It’s important to take into account all of the above qualities when looking for a summer coat. With different style and fashion trends changing year on year, we have picked out three different men’s coats that continue to stand the test of time.

The summer parka jacket look

Since its first introduction back in the late 50’s, the Parka jacket look isn’t just confined to winter fashion. In recent years, the like of Liam Gallagher from Oasis has made it a popular, all-year round fashion staple. The different between the summer and winter parka is its design.

Parka’s designed using light fabrics that offer protection from summer downpours are essential. Colours and different styles are up to the wearer.

However, it’s worth considering it’s functionality and loose fits are always a good choice if you can match it with several pieces of your wardrobe. Because it’s summer, you can avoid knee-length finished parkas

Men’s summer raincoats

The main aim for any summer raincoat is to ensure it offers you protection from the rain. One mistake most men make when buying a summer rain coat is it’s size.

Remember that you will be wearing this over your normal clothes when the heavens open. You don’t want it to be too tight and allow for underlaying.

Gore-Tex Paclite is a good material to consider as it seals out the rain. Bold block colours are always a great choice for summer raincoats as they are easier to pair with your current wardrobe pieces.

The down coat affect

This is a great choice for those of you who really like the outdoors. Adored by many since it’s 90’s fashion revival, the down coat offers warmth given it can its lightweight design.

Popular men’s styles come cropped to the waist with a slim cut design. The choice of block colours can be easily paired with both waterproof bottoms or trousers.

Its warmth is provided by the down feathering which is great for when out walking or hiking and the temperatures drop. Thankfully for anyone guy wrestling with their conscious over animal cruelty, alternatives to feathers and animal-free alternatives are readily available in designs of today.

