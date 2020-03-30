Kaleidoscope Boutique of Westport fashion review

About

Situated in the beautiful town of Westport, Co Mayo is a Ladies fashion boutique that offers some of the best items in Ladies fashion, accessories and Jewellery.

Kaleidoscope is an independent Irish fashion retailer which has over 10 years in delivering stylish ladies fashion looks for the ladies of Mayo. This award-winning boutique is constantly updating their fashion collections in line with the fashion trends of the day.

Their collections include a wide selection of quality designs that cater from casual daytime fashion to smart casual evening wear.

Brands and Labels

At Kaleidoscope you can expect a wide range of Ladies fashion labels. These include names such as Cream, Elie, Masai, Yaya and many more.

Fashion Ranges

Kaleidoscope cater for the true fashionista who appreciates quality fashion. Their collections include stylish Ladies dresses, women’s coats and jackets and everything you would expect for the stylish women of today. Customer can also choose from a wide section of Ladies accessories and women’s jewellery.

Do they have an on-line presence?

They sure and operate a very simple to use on-line store where you can browse their wide modest selection of Ladies fashion items and accessories. Kaleidoscope Boutique also delivery nationwide.

Do they have Social Media channels?

Fans of Kaleidoscope can keep up to date on their latest fashion news, special offers and sales by following them on Instagram or Facebook pages.

Contact

The great thing about Kaleidoscope Boutique is that are situated on Bridge Street in the stunning town of Westport. As well as supplying employment to the town, they also contribute to the local economy.

We all know the importance of supporting Irish fashion retail so shop Irish when possible. If appreciate modern day styling at fair prices, then check out Kaleidoscope fashion Boutique in the beautiful county of Mayo.