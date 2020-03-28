How to style men’s beanies the right way

How to style men’s beanies the right way. Nowadays, the beanie is hardly held in high regard by members of the fashion industry.

However, like any other piece of fashion, it’s not a matter of what you wear, but how you wear it. And with that in mind, we’d like to take a stand in defence of this very much misunderstood accessory.

Think Of Your Face Shape

A beanie is a great accessory to have in your wardrobe. But before you rush out and buy one, there are a few small details to take into consideration.

If you have a round or square face, avoid anything that will make you look like Harry from Home Alone. Go for a beanie without a turn-back cuff. A looser style can add a bit of height to your face.

A bobble hat is a good option but steer clear of anything too ‘out-there’. You don’t want to look like Kevin either.

If you have a long face, a beanie can work nicely. Opt for a turn-back cuff, which can even be in a contrasting colour. Wear a tight-fitting style that sits nicely on your head to avoid adding more height. To keep you looking fresh and your ears warm, these are the beanies you can always rely on.

Classic Cuffed Beanie

When you think of woolly hat, the classic cuffed beanie is usually what comes to mind. With good reason. This style is one of the most popular and versatile. It has been championed by hip-hop royalty, workmen and everyone in between. As far as beanie hats go, this is the granddaddy.

The Fisherman Beanie

While this may be the headgear of choice for hipsters, don’t let that put you off. When styled as part of a workwear-inspired look, the fisherman beanie can really come into its own. This miniature woolly hat has a turn-up and sits on top of your head, resting just above the ears.

The Bobble Hat

This may not be the manliest of beanies, but it may come as a surprise to learn that the bobble hat has military origins. Scottish Highland regiments both used pom-poms on their hats to differentiate between companies. To wear the bobble hat today, avoid neon colours, overly festive pieces and anything more than one modestly sized bobble.