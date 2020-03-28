How to accessorise your little black dress

How to accessorise your little black dress. We all love our little black dress but it’s easy to this beloved fashion piece to get stale quickly.

However, the best thing about your LBD is its versatility. Think of it as a blank canvas. Take it from day to night, from casual to formal events with these accessory suggestions.

Nude Pumps

Nude pumps offer a touch of elegance to your little black dress. Before slipping on a black pair of shoes, consider this buff colour that has slimming properties.

Dark shoes with dark clothing tend to shorten the look of your legs, making them look heavier. Whereas, a shoe that matches your skin tone will do the opposite.

Statement Jewellery

Statement jewellery are a classic pairing with your LBD. But try and think beyond chunky chains and big earrings. Opt for a piece of jewellery that highlights an eye-catching feature of your dress. Think of a backless dress with a backdrop necklace or a chain with a plunging neckline.

Tights

Whether you want a modest outfit or it’s a bit chilly outside, try covering your legs with a pair of tights. You could go classic with black or go for something patterned or animal print. If you are feeling particularly bold, try a leather legging. This tip works best with the simplest of little black dresses.

Scarves & Wraps

You can’t beat a scarf, whether it’s a silk material or something dramatic like a blanket. And as black is not everyone’s favourite colour, a scarf is a great option to help you bring a pop of colour to your outfit.

As we mentioned already, your little black dress is a wardrobe staple that has limitless possibilities. Instead of wearing it one way, create a variety of looks with some accessories.

