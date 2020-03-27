The best tips to help you store your bras the right way

The best tips to help you store your bras the right way. Along with washing them the right way, storing your bras can affect the way they last, the shape the provide and how well they support your bust.

Scroll on for our tips on how to keep your bras neat and tidy.

Don’t Crush Your Cups

Are you guilty of folding one cup over the other when storing your bras? Don’t worry, you’re in good company. This is often the most common way to fold them and pack them away. But if you wear a push up or moulded bra, you could be ruining them.

When you fold one cup over the other, you invert the shape which results in dented or misshapen cups. The purpose of a moulded bra is to mould your bust into the shape of the cup. If you dent the cup, you’ll be walking around with that shape.

Keep both cups puffed up. Line your bras one behind the other keeping the cups in line. Unhook them if that makes it easier, but keep in mind hooks can get tangled in lace and other materials.

If you don’t wear moulded bras, you can just fold them in half. However, make sure you don’t twist or tangle them. Hook the backs first and tuck the bands and straps before folding them. This will stop them from getting tangled.

Make Room

Think about where your bras. Is it in a dirty clothes bin, or in the back of a cramped drawer? Bras need a little room to keep them from getting crushed. Clear out some space that is tall and wide enough to accommodate moulded bra cups.

This may mean moving your bras into their own drawer. If that’s not an option, try using a large box or vintage suitcase to stow away your bras and delicates.

For non-moulded cups, you may still need room to avoid crushing underwires. To make it easier to find your lace styles, try facing them the same way in a box. When you’re ready to find the bra you’re looking for, you can sift through them like you would CDs or records.

But making room for your bras means saying goodbye to some styles you already own. Take inventory of bras you no longer wear or don’t support you and let them go.

Some Storage Solutions

The most important tip when it comes to bra storage is to have a lot of space and not invert your cups. However, if you want to get fancy with your storage, try these solutions specifically for keeping your bras in shape.

5-Section Boobie Trap Bra Organizer – These plastic moulded cup separators help to keep your bras in shape. It’s best suited for small and moderate size busts.

Tank Top Organizer – This is not just for tank tops. This hanger has several small hooks which you can use to keep your bras hanging in a descending line. If you have space in your wardrobe to hang your bras, this is a great option.

Bra Travel Case – These cases come in two sizes and fit a handful of bras each. They will stop your bras from getting crushed in your suitcase and keep them in tip top shape.