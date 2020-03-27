Next shut down their on-line store

Next shut down their on-line store. High-street and on-line fashion retailer, Next have stopped taking orders due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

The multi-national, British fashion retailer has made the tough decision to close their on-line hub and high street stores so their employees can spend time at home with their loved ones.

In a media statement released on Thursday 26th March 2020, the company confirmed that after the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak announced details of the UK Government’s support package for employers, Next said it recognises that their employees they should be at home in the current climate.

Next confirmed they have taken the difficult decision to temporarily close their online warehousing and distribution operations from Thursday 26 March 2020.

This means that customers will no longer be able to Next products on-line or in store until further notice. Next are joining a long list of other fashion retailers who have decided to halt their operations in light of the unprecedented COVID-19 shut down.

It follows the UK government directive for all non-essential retailers to cease operations although it still permits companies to offers service and goods on-line.

Last Wednesday 25th March 2020, Next announced they offered their workers a 20% pay-rise to employees if they were willing to continue operating their on-line clothing orders operations.

Next join a host of international fashion and beauty companies like Kylie Cosmetics, River Island to shut down their operations until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

However, on-line stores like ASOS and Net-A-Porter, have come under scrutiny from the GMB Union in the UK for ignoring advice to close down their operations.

Both companies are continuing to operate their warehouses as normal, although they claim to be operating their facilities under strict hygiene and social distancing measures. Next operates over 700 stores worldwide with 500 of them in both Ireland and the UK.

