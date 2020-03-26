How to use a headscarf to enhance your outfit

How to use a headscarf to enhance your outfit. Headscarves are the perfect accessory for when you want to keep your hair out of your face and create the ultimate fashionable look. Read on for some of the best ways you can use your headscarf to enhance your outfit.

Take It Back To The 50s

For a chic and retro look, why not take things back to the 1950s? Get a red headscarf and pair it with jeans and a t-shirt for a super stylish outfit.

Top Knot

Take your top knot one step further with a headscarf. After securing your hair in a top knot, fold your scarf in half and wrap it around. Centre it at the back and twist at the front. Bring the ends behind your top knot and tie at the back.

Turban

Complete your bohemian inspired outfit with a multi coloured headscarf.

Fold a large scarf in a triangle and place the folded edge at your forehead. Bring the two ends at the back and cross them at the nape of your neck. The corner end should be hanging down at the back.

After crossing them over, bring the two-pointed ends around to the front and secure them in a knot. Tuck in the loose ends and adjust the hanging piece in the back so that it is in the centre.

Create A Turband

What do you get when you cross a turban and headscarf? A turband! Take a large square scarf and fold in half to make a triangle. Fold the top corner down. Fold the top down again, then take the bottom and fold it up. Continue folding until one lay on top of the other.

Next, fold in half at a diagonal. This will create a U-shape. Place the scarf at the nape of your neck and bring the two ends up to the crown. Finally, cross the two ends and tie a knot and there you have it.

A super cute turband.

