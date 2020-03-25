Kylie Jenner Cosmetics suspends production

Kylie Jenner Cosmetics suspends production. American media personality and business entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner has halted the production of her cosmetic line. The 22-year old reality star has revealed that she is to suspend all production of her cosmetic collections in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

This is a follow up Kylie’s half-sister Kim Kardashian West who has also ceased all production of her own KKW Beauty. Jenner who launched Kyle Cosmetics back in 2016 said her company will not be fulfilling any orders for the foreseeable future.

The Californian beauty who is estimated to worth over a $1 billion dollars took to her social media to announce the news. Writing on her Instagram business account, Jenner told fans that due to the current health orders in California, her fulfilment centre will remain closed temporarily.

However, people will still be able to place orders on-line as her website still will still remain active. She told clients that her fulfilment depot will not be able to guarantee specific delivery dates at this time.

Kylie Cosmetics will endeavour to prioritise all orders for delivery when shipping reconvenes. She said “For any orders placed on or after 16th March 2020, our refund policy has been updated to allow our customers to cancel unshipped orders at any time for a full refund. The customer service team will be reaching out via email to every customer who purchased on or after March 16 over the coming days.”

It’s not all bad news for Jenner fans as her skincare company, Kylie Skin will still continue operate and ship orders. This is due to her fulfilment centre still be permitted to remain open on the condition that her employees follow strict health and safety guidelines.

In her own media statement she told fans that Kylie Skin will continue to ship orders for the foreseeable future.

