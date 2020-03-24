H&M to help hospitals cope with COVID-19

H&M to help hospitals cope with COVID-19. Swedish fashion house, H&M have opened up their own supply chain globally to hep supply goods to hospitals across the world.

H&M are gearing up to produce and ensure delivery of personal protective equipment to hospitals in response to help them cope with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The Swedish fashion retailer have confirmed that their supply chain teams from around the world are working collectively in supporting efforts to support countries and communities globally.

As part of their own commitment in helping counties deal with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, H&M have reached out to the EU to offer their company’s help in assisting hospitals with the crisis.

It is their understanding that the most urgent shortage of items required in hospitals are protective masks, surgical gowns and gloves.

The majority of all H&M’s stores, around the world including Ireland are on a temporary shut-down whilst trading restrictions remain in place. Stores in China are slowly starting to re-open as the country tries to return to normality.

In a media statement released by H&M Group Head of Sustainability, Anna Gedda, she said “The Coronavirus is dramatically affecting each and every one of us, and H&M Group is, like many other organisations, trying our best to help in this extraordinary situation. We see this is as a first step in our efforts to support in any way we can. We are all in this together, and have to approach this as collectively as possible,”

In Spain, fashion houses like Zara, Mango and Massimo Dutti have offered their services to manufacture hospital garments for hospitals.

In France, luxury fashion houses LVMH and Kering have donated face masks to French healthcare workers. Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton have turned some of their perfume-making facilities over to produce hand sanitiser that is made available to all French hospitals free of charge.

