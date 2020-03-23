Phoebe Tonkin first female ambassador of R.M.Williams shoes
Phoebe becomes R.M.Williams first ever female face of the brand ever in their 88-year old history. The 30-year old Australian actress was selected because of her depiction of a new generation of Australian spirit and the very traits that define the brand’s DNA – strength, tenacity, exploration and humility.
In a media statement released by the Australian footwear giant, they said that Tonkin’s appointment is a celebration of the strength of their key female personalities which is at the heart of R.M.Williams.
The “Vampire Diaries” actress joins fellow Australian actor Hugh Jackman, as the face of R.M.Williams where he joined the company’s ‘Undeniable Character’ campaign back in 2019.
The Aussie beauty will make her debut for the shoe brand next month which will include a digital, social and PR campaign. Commenting on her new ambassador appointment to R.M.Williams, Phoebe said “R.M.Williams is a brand I’ve grown up with and embodies all that I love about being Australian. From their commitment to preserving and championing our land, to the culture of friendship we are lucky to have this.
“While I’ve been coined as the first female ambassador, the truth is that there are hundreds of hardworking females and undeniable characters who have fed into the rich history of the brand.”
“R.M.Williams’ commitment to exposing and fostering both new and past Undeniable characters was something that was immediately appealing. My craft values storytelling above all else, so I was hugely flattered to be part of that.”
CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) for R.M.Williams Mat Hayward added: “Undeniable Character goes to the heart of the R.M.Williams brand. Our grit, hard work and the tenacity goes into creating the best boots in the world.”
“While we started as a unisex brand focusing on classics with function and style, women are now a key part of our development and growth.”
“50% of the traffic to our website is female driven so it’s important we have a female lead who resonates directly with this customer.
For R.M.Williams, Phoebe is the perfect embodiment of undeniable character and what it means as a brand, and we’re thrilled to welcome her into the R.M.Williams family.”
